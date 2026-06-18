Divyanka Tripathi Shares Stunning Maternity Photoshoot Pictures: Fans Shower Love

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Divyanka Tripathi Shares Stunning Maternity Photoshoot Pictures: Fans Shower Love

Divyanka Tripathi Shares Stunning Maternity Photoshoot Pictures: Fans Shower Love

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi has once again made waves on social media with the release of her new set of maternity shoot visuals. Her poise and elegance in accepting this moment of her life have earned the appreciation of her fans in no time at all.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Image Credits- Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 13:00 IST

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi has once again made waves on social media with the release of her new set of maternity shoot visuals. Her poise and elegance in accepting this moment of her life have earned the appreciation of her fans in no time at all.

The post went viral in just a few hours’ time, with her fans responding intensely to the soft-looking, well-composed pictures she posted. Although Divyanka has always managed to keep her fans close with her continuous interactions with them, the post seemed a bit more personal in nature compared to her usual self.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Maternity Glow Wins Over Fans



These fresh set of pictures capture Divyanka Tripathi in a peaceful maternity setting, featuring simplistic styles that are complemented with dim lighting. As such, the imagery style is quite simplistic, putting emphasis on the emotions rather than the style itself.

It did not take long for fans to start posting their thoughts about these visuals in the comment sections. In particular, viewers found these images “beautiful,” “graceful,” and even heart-warming.” Moreover, many have commended the ease with which she pulled off the shoot session, making it a favorite among TV and social media fans alike.

A Personal Phase Shared With Elegance

Divyanka Tripathi has been quite sensible regarding her sharing of personal milestones, having opted for certain select occasions on which she has bonded with her fans. The latest maternity photo-shoot session is yet another example of how she shares something about herself without compromising on her element of privacy.

The photographs speak of a subtle story about motherhood through the expressions and emotions rather than any complex styling. Seriously, the simplicity of the picture frames has become an important topic of discussion amongst fans.

Social Media Reacts to the Latest Post

In a matter of hours after the pictures were uploaded, the posts started trending on entertainment platforms. There was a lot of traffic, as people would share these images alongside their supportive messages.

There was appreciation for the continued relatability of Divyanka on both screen and off-screen occasions. Additionally, there is a growing trend of shooting celebrities in the process of becoming mothers within the entertainment industry.

Divyanka Continues to Stay in the Spotlight

Beyond her work on TV, Divyanka Tripathi continues to remain a regular face among discussions in the entertainment space because of her large fan following and social media presence. This recent photo shoot is yet another instance in her growing journey in the public eye.

Without having given any more details about the shoot itself, the images seem to have done the talking for themselves.

ALSO READ: Will Salman Khan Star In Farhan Akhtar’s Historical Epic? Here’s What We Know

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Divyanka Tripathi Shares Stunning Maternity Photoshoot Pictures: Fans Shower Love
Tags: Divyanka Tripathimaternity photoshootVivek Dahiya

RELATED News

Will Salman Khan Star In Farhan Akhtar’s Historical Epic? Here’s What We Know

Sathyavan Savithiri Poster Out: Keerthy Suresh’s Courtroom Drama Is All Set To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop

Why Indian Filmmakers Keep Returning To 1947?

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut Film Loses Pace, Crosses Rs 6 Crore Mark

LATEST NEWS

AP Inter Supply Results 2026 Out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in; Check 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memos Online

Will It Rain In Mumbai Today? IMD Issues Fresh Monsoon Timeline Update

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for BCCI Fine? India A Star Faces Disciplinary Action After Sri Lanka A Altercation

NEET Paper Leak Row: Another Aspirant Dies In Tamil Nadu, Second Death In 24 hours

UP Horror: Man Kills Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son

AP EAMCET 2026 Result Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Rank Card Download Steps and Counselling Updates

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Will Fuel Prices Fall After US-Iran Deal?

RAM Crisis Hits Apple

What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee

WBJEE 2026 Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Rank Cards, Merit Ranks and Counselling Details Online

Divyanka Tripathi Shares Stunning Maternity Photoshoot Pictures: Fans Shower Love

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Divyanka Tripathi Shares Stunning Maternity Photoshoot Pictures: Fans Shower Love

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Divyanka Tripathi Shares Stunning Maternity Photoshoot Pictures: Fans Shower Love
Divyanka Tripathi Shares Stunning Maternity Photoshoot Pictures: Fans Shower Love
Divyanka Tripathi Shares Stunning Maternity Photoshoot Pictures: Fans Shower Love
Divyanka Tripathi Shares Stunning Maternity Photoshoot Pictures: Fans Shower Love

QUICK LINKS