Bollywood actor Divyanka Tripathi is among the leading actors of the industry who proves herself every time she appears on-screen. Recently, the actor turned cover girl for a magazine. Dressed in hot attires, the actor seems to conquer many hearts on the Internet. Have a look at the pictures

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi is currently topping the charts by turning a cover girl for Perfect Woman. The hottie is among the most hardworking actors of the industry who misses not even a single chance to create a buzz with her talent. Currently, the actor is winning hearts by becoming a host of the Indian reality show The Voice. The actor started with her acting journey with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and shot to popularity after appearing in a lead female role in the show Ye Hai Mohabbatein with costar Anita Hassanandani.

The hardworking actor believes in herself and leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her versatile roles on-screen with stunning appearances. Currently, her latest upload is garnering attention on the Internet. In the first picture, the actor is dressed in an emerald stylish gown. With mild makeup, dark lipstick and messy bun the actor is creating a buzz on the Internet. In the second picture, the actor is looking smoking hot in a black dress. There is no doubt in saying that her recent pictures are all about grace and glamour and the actor masters in this.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. Both the television actors are known for their hot chemistry and miss no chance of entertaining their fans with major couple goals.

Divyanka Tripathi is not just perfect in terms of looks, she is also very particular when it comes to a healthy diet and exercise. Her workout pictures with her husband are proof that the actor hits the gym regularly and seems very particular towards her health. Not only this, but she also follows a diet plan to keep herself fit. In an Interview, the actor revealed that she avoids having chapattis and usually prefers to have fruits and food rich in protein.

