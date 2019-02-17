Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular personalities of the Indian television industry. The actor bags a massive fan following on social media and keeps on swaying fans with her latest photos and videos. This time too, she has left everyone spellbound with her sexy little black dress. Striking a hot pose for the lens, Divyanka Tripathi is slaying the picture. Take a look!

Popular for her role in television show Yeh Hai Mohabattein, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is known to loot hearts with her charming smile. The actor is loved and adored as Dr Ishita Bhalla on the show but people also admire her for her personal styling as real Divyanka Tripathi on social media. The diva keeps on sharing stunning photos which inspire many women to experiment fashion pieces.

Well, once again, leaving everyone speechless, Divyanka Tripathi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking absolutely hot. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor can be seen donning a little black dress with a golden stiletto in the photo. Divyanka Tripathi is a pro in posing but this time, she is setting the internet on fire with the sizzling pose. Accessorizing it well with junk gold jewellery, Divyanka is giving us all fashion goals. Take a look!

Not many of Divyanka Tripathi fans know that she debuted in the Indian television industry with Zee TV’s show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and even won the Indian Television Academy Award for the Best Actress in the popular category. There were even rumours of her dating co-star Sharad Malhotra but later, the princess got her fairytale prince Vivek Dahiya and got married to him. Here are some of the loving photos from her timeline, take a look!

