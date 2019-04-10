Popular television actresses Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes have been turning up the heat on the Internet with their stunning photos on Instagram, have a look!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes have set social media on fire with their latest stunning and mesmerising photos which they posted on Instagram. Both the television divas have a massive fan base on social media and have a number of fan following on Instagram.

Both Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Erica Fernandes have millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and they keep sharing their hot, sexy and beautiful photos on social media platforms. In the latest photo shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on her Instagram account, the Ye Hai Mohabbatein star looks magical in a blue and white suit as she poses next to a garden somewhere in Haryana.

Her million dollar smile and the shining eyes are to die for.he photo is being loved by all her fans and has gone viral on social media. She is known for her amazing performance in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and will soon be seen in ALT Balaji’s romantic web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes, on the other hand, is looking like a doll posing in a red dress. Her expressions are too hot to handle!

She is currently playing the lead role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has been running successfully for the past several months.

She has earlier starred in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and has also worked in regional films such as Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Babloo Happy Hai, among a few others.

