Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular ladies who keeps on hogging headlines for her sultry avatars. This time too, the diva is stealing the limelight with her hotness. For an episode of The Voice, the actor donned a gorgeous black gown with the stylish cuts and it looked amazing on her. Take a look at the sexy Divyanka Tripathi photos.

Divyanka Tripathi is undoubtedly one of the most successful actors of the Indian television industry. The lady has impressed the audience with her beautiful looks many times and once again, she has created a storm on the internet with her stunning avatar. Divyanka Tripathi is currently hosting the singing reality show The Voice and she has been swaying fans with different astonishing looks in the show. From wearing ethnic to elegant gowns, Divyanka Tripathi wears the most stylish outfits.

Flaunting one more gem from her fashionable wardrobe, Divyanka Tripathi donned a stunning black gown for the show. Carrying it with utmost class and grace, Divyanka Tripathi has left everyone speechless. Popular photo journalist Viral Bhayani took to his official social media account to post a photo of Divyanka Tripathi in the black gown, looking impeccable. Posing like a pro, Divyanka Tripathi is an all-time muse to the camera. Take a look at the photos:

The lady shared two behind the scene clips from the same episode and fans have been going crazy over it. Soon after she posted the picture, fans started flooding the comment section with praises and compliments. The diva is already one of the most loved celebrities from television and now, these Instagram photos of her are driving fans crazy. In these videos, Divyanka Tripathi can be seen posing for a slomo video and it is enough to leave you with a smile. Take a look at the videos!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, better known as Divyanka Tripathi debuted in Indian television with Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. But she rose to fame with her role as Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus’s Ye Hai Mohabbatein and since then, she has never looked back. She even showcased her talent in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye and ended up winning it.

In her career span of more than 16 years, Divyanka Tripathi has been awarded many titles for her hard work. Some of these are Gold Awards for Best Actress, Most Celebrated Actor (Female) in the year 2017 and Best Actress (Jury) from Indian Television Academy Awards in the year 2018.

