Divyanka Tripathi photo: Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is best known for playing the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor's daily show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has taken over the Internet with her latest Instagram photo.

Divyanka Tripathi photo: One of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry, Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been raising the heat with her sexy, stunning, and gorgeous Instagram posts and her latest picture has got us all drooling over her flawless beauty. Divyanka Tripathi, in her latest Instagram photo, looks breathtaking in a white top with her hair open and looks like she is lost in some deep thoughts. Divyanka Tripathi’s expressive eyes and the expressions are way too cute and the photo has been breaking the Internet.

After ruling the television industry for several years, Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to make her debut on the digital platform with ALT Balaji’s upcoming romantic web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal. Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most known faces in the Indian television industry with a massive fan following across the country.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya became a popular and a household name after playing the lead role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in popular daily show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for more than 6 years. She is a very popular TV celeb on social media as well and has a huge fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

