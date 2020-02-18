Divyanka Tripathi throwback video: Divyanka Tripathi has surprised her die-hard fans with a throwback video from her modelling days on Instagram. The video is taking social media by a storm and will leave a smile on your face.

Divyanka Tripathi throwback video: One of the most popular faces of Indian Television, Divyanka Tripathi is on top of her game at the moment. From being the face of one of the most loved television and web shows to being a fan’s favourite, the actress has proved that she is much ahead of her contemporaries in terms of sheer talent and good looks. However, her journey to fame has not been easy. Divyanka has climbed the ladder of success by delivering back to back hit shows.

On February 18, 2020, the actress shared a throwback video on her Instagram profile that will make you adore her even more. A throwback to her modelling days, the video features Divyanka walking down the ramp of a modelling contest titled Teen Queen. Along with her ramp walk, what also strikes you is her physical transformation.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Divyanka expressed her shock over how thin she was back then. In no time, the video has garnered more than 119,552 views. The comment section is flooded with compliments praising Divyanka’s beauty and stunning looks.

Divyanka Tripathi started her acting journey with television show Viraasat. Post which, she rose to fame with hit shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Kasamh Se, Mrs and Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She recently made her digital debut with Alt Balaji’s show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, in which her chemistry with Rajeev Khandelwal won praises.

