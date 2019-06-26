Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be hosting the first episode of Salman Khan's reality dance show Nach Baliye 9. The television diva will be hosting the premiere of the new season.

Television queen Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be hosting the premiere of the new season of reality dance show Nach Baliye 9 which is being produced by Salman Khan. While Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget will be hosting the rest of the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will host the premiere episode.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya participated in the last season of Nach Baliye with hubby Vivek Dahiya and emerged as the winner of the season and it will be interesting to see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya hosting the premier season. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has earlier hosted a popular singing reality show The Voice and it will be interesting to see her host the first episode of Nach Baliye 9.

This time, the show will have a different concept and celebrities will be participating in the show with their former lovers. It is being anticipated that celebs like Urvashi Dholakia, Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Rohit Reddy, Anita Hassanandani, among others will be the contestants on the dance reality show.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is best known for her role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is one of the most popular actresses of Indian television and has a massive fan base across the country.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on Instagram which set the Internet on fire in no time. Divyanka Tripathi has previously worked in television shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Viraasat, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, among many others.

