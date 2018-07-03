Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi has made Tumhari Sullu child actor Abhishek Sharma impressed by her after she met during an event. Speaking about the incident, Tumhari Sullu child actor Abhishek Sharma said that he met her during some event in PVR and got amazed by her personality.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi who has once again become the internet sensation after her recent Fitlook magazine photoshoot, is once again in the new for making a child actor impressed from her and possibly a new fan. Tumhari Sulu chid actor Abhishek Sharma is all for the praises of telly actress Divyanka Tripathi after he had met her in an event. The child actor had received a lot of appreciation in Bollywood film Tumhari Sullu, starring Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia and others.

Talking about what made Abhishek Sharma after which he got so impressed with Divyanka Tripathi, the child actor said that he had met her during some event in PVR and he got amazed by her personality when she arrived. Abhishek said that Divyanka immediately recognised him that he had worked in Tumhari Sullu and started asking questions. Abhishek said that he was so extremely happy that she was asking questions like how he brings tears and real emotions in Tumhari Sullu. The child actor said that he was so happy and honoured to get such a big compliment from an actress like her.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi looks an unstoppable princess on Fitlook cover

Earlier in the day, Divyanka Tripathi, who has many awards for her show Yeh Hai Mohobbatein, was the talk of the social media town after he shared a gorgeous photo from her recent photoshoot for Fitlook magazine. The actress was wearing a pink gown with a beautiful and unique nose ring.

Divyanka had featured on the cover of Fitlook magazine latest edition. Divyanka Tripathi, otherwise also, keeps on treating the fans by posting regular photos and happenings in her life on her social media profiles. The actress has a mass following on social media and one of the celebrated actress of the television industry.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya dazzled in her retro saree appearance

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More