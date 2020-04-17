Vivek Dahiya shared up a post on Instagram in which it can be seen that Divyanka Tripathi is all set for giving up a haircut to him. Now the results of the haircut will be shared by Vivek soon in a video. Read the full article to know more.

As in this lockdown period, all the saloons are shut, people are trimming their hairs on their own. Recently actor Vivek Dahiya shared a post on his Instagram account in which we can see that his wife Divyanka Tripathi is holding the scissors in her hand to give Vivek a hairstyle. Divyanka has turned into a hairstylist and is breaking the lockdown blues. She gave a whole new look to her husband. Vivek gave the caption of the post as something went wrong, now what went wrong nobody knows as he has not shared up the results.

He will soon be sharing up the results of the haircut. Vivek also wrote asking his fans that can they trust their wives for cutting their hairs, he wrote that he trusted his wife and asked us to wait what exactly happened as the video is coming out soon, he also said take care of my ears. In one of the recent interviews, Dahiya said that he wants to work again with Divyanka. He also said that all their fans are waiting to see them together on screen again. They are just waiting for the right project to come their way and if the project seems right with an interesting script then they will be doing it together.

The duo met on the sets of Yeh hai Mohabbatein and after that dated each other for several months and then got married in the year 2016. The duo also won a reality dance show, Nach Baliye. The couple looks really adorable and has garnered a lot of love and fan following.

