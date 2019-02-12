Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya sexy photos: The gorgeous television beauty who is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's Chef: Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala was yesterday snapped with her hubby, Vivek Dahiya. The star couple who got hitched in 2016, were seen twinning in black at Ekta Kapoor's baby naming ceremony.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya sexy photos: She is hot, she is beautiful, she has a spark in her eyes, she is none other than our very own Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who needs no introductions. The gorgeous diva who made her all fall in love with her mesmerising smile is also one of the most talented actors of Indian telly world. From participating in Zee Teen Queen to becoming the household name by essaying the role of Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla, Divyanka’s journey in the acting industry has always been interesting and worth appreciating.

Apart from her aura in the industry, she is also a famous face on the Internet who has over 9.8 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. Setting her charm and posting the most beautiful photos of herself with either husband Vivek Dahiya or friends, Tripathi barely skips a chance of raising the style quotient. Yesterday, almost every television star and a few Bollywood actors were seen attending Ekta Kapoor’s baby naming ceremony which was held in Mumbai. Amongst many were beautiful couple Divyanka and Vivek. According to the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat stars are seen twinning in black. While Mrs Dahiya decided to don in a black and white off-shoulder dress, Vivek is seen wearing a black striped sweat-shirt with denim.

Take a look at the video which has already crossed over 15k views on Instagram:

Divyanka Tripathi broke millions of hearts after her news of getting married to Vivek Dahiya hit the headlines. The star couple who got engaged on January 16, got hitched on July 8 in 2016.

