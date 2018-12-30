Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is not only one of the most popular television actresses but is also a social media sensation! She has more than 9.5 million Instagram followers and she keeps sharing adorable photos on her official Instagram account.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is not only one of the most popular television actresses but is also a social media sensation! She has more than 9.5 million Instagram followers and she keeps sharing adorable photos on her official Instagram account. In the latest picture shared by the television queen on her official Instagram account, Divyanka is seen posing adorably with her hubby Vivek Dahiya and the photos are way too cute! The way they are looking at each other proves how badly they are in love with each other.

Divyanka Tripathi’s hubby Vivek Dahiya is also a popular television actor. They both met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek have been married for 2 years now and are one of the most adored celebrity couples. Divyanka Tripathi has previously worked in television shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Teri Meri Love Stories, among many others.

She is one of the highest paid television actresses and her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most popular Indian television shows.

