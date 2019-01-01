Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photo: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya celebrated New Year 2019 with hubby Vivek Dahiya. The gorgeous lady who is all set to make her digital debut with Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, took to her official Instagram handle to share selfies from her Switzerland holidays.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photo: There is a definite reason why the gorgeous diva of Indian television is known as the epitome of beauty. Her simplicity in selfies and cuteness in videos is all that has made her the Internet sensation. The stunning lady who is currently seen as essaying the role of Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming web series, Chef: Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

The stunning lady is often seen posting her adorable pictures with hubby Vivek Dahiya on social media. Recently, the beauty took to her official Instagram handle to share selfies with Qayamat Ki Raat actor. The duo is currently busy enjoying their New Year 2019 in Switzerland. Well, her amazing surprise for over 9.5 million fans simply garnered over 85k likes on social media. If you missed her latest Instagram post, here’s the sneak peek to the pictures shared by Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya:

Veenaa Sikcand too took to her official Instagram handle to share the beautiful Swiss vacay photos. Seems likes the four are still not over with the long Christmas as well as New Year vacations. Take a look at the picture for proof:

