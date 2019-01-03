Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya photos: Television queen Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and hubby Vivek Dahiya never miss a chance of giving us serious couple goals. Surprising their fans with a beautiful Instagram post, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi gave a perfect 2019 treat to their fans yesterday i.e. January 2.

Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya photos: Television queen Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and hubby Vivek Dahiya never miss a chance of giving us serious couple goals. The star couple who are always with a sassy Instagram post, took to their official photo-sharing app to upload their mesmerising Switzerland vacay photos. From Christmas pictures to walking on the beautiful streets of Zurich, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s took our breath away in the pictures that were shared on Instagram for Divyanka’s 9.5 million fans and Vivek Dahiya’s 1 million followers.

Soon after wishing happy new year 2019 to their massive fan following on the Internet, Vivek Dahiya surprised his fans with a sweet post of both enjoying their holiday in Zurich. The gorgeous lady who as always slays in whatever she wears, is seen doning in a white coloured pull-over while Vivek looks handsome in his casuals. The picture that posted a few hours ago, has already garnered over 92k likes on Instagram. If you missed their beautiful couple goal post, here’s the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently busy shooting with their respective shows. Tripathi is seen as essaying the role of Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla while Dahiya is seen in Karishma Tanna starrer Qayamat Ki Raat.

