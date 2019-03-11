Qayamat Ki Raat actor Vivek Dahiya took to his official Instagram handle to share a perfect photo of his enjoying a bubble gum with wife, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Giving us major couple goals in the photos, the latest Instagram post of Vivek Dahiya has already garnered over 73k likes.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s beautiful bond is not hidden from us all. The stunning lady who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go crazy with her gorgeous pictures on Instagram, is currently seen as hosting The Voice (India) being judged by AR Rahman, Harshdeep Kaur, Armaan Malik, Kanika Kapoor and Adnan Sami. This time, Divyanka Tripathi fans got a perfect treat from Vivek Dahiya on the photo-sharing app. In the beautiful picture, Divyanka Tripathi is seen kissing Vivek Dahiya while he enjoys his chewing gum bubble.

In a white sequinned gown with a perfect hairdo, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks beautiful as she posed with hubby, Vivek Dahiya who is seen wearing a black coloured shirt with cheetah print shoes. The photo which was shared by Qayamat Ki Raat actor, has garnered over 73,962 likes on social media. Well, this is not the first time that the renown stars of Indian television industry have given us perfect couple goals. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the stunning picture of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, take a look at it here:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi who is currently seen as essaying the role of Ishita Bhalla, will soon play the paramour of Rajiv Khandelwal in the upcoming digital drama named Chef: Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala.

