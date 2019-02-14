Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show, Chef: Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful smiles can simply refuel your spirits photo with hubby Vivek Dahiya. The post which was uploaded just a few hours ago, has garnered over 28k likes on social media.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi barely skips an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her stunning photos on social media. The gorgeous diva recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her all in smiles image on photo-sharing app with hubby Vivek Dahiya. In a pink coloured lipstick with a nude make-up, Divyanka is seen winking and showing a thumbs up in the picture as she took a selfie with her gang while Vivek looks dashing in a black coloured jacket and denim.

The stunning lady captioned her post as “Some tough days aren’t counted as tough if they end at this note… Some #FlyingKisses, some #BeautifulSmiles and some #ThumbsUp can simply refuel your spirits!” With her gang who are also from the same industry, the lady was seen having a gala time. With Nazar fame Dayan aka Mohana Rathod aka Monalisa Antara Biswas and her over, 28k followers hearted the post that was just uploaded a few hours ago. In the meanwhile, take a look at the happy go lucky photo of Divyanka with her gang here:

The epitome of beauty who is currently seen as essaying the role of Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring Karan Patel, made her anchoring debut with AR Rahman starrer The Voice India. Setting the famous singing show that is telecasted on Star Plus every weekend on fire with her beauty, Divyanka is also gearing up to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji show Chef: Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala.

