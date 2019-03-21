Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya put an end to all pregnancy rumors, said that all credit goes to the editor who managed to edit the picture in such a way that it seems to be carrying a baby inside. The actor denied the fact of being pregnant.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi who tied a knot with co-actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016 are happily married couples now. Both the actors had a very fascinating love journey. Starting from the day of their engagement till marriage, the duo never let go any chance making their fans go crazy over their pictures. They both had a very grand wedding, which managed to garner a lot of compliments. Recently, they both reacted to pregnancy rumors that are spreading all over social media. The couple made an appearance yesterday at the Indian Telly Awards 2019, where Vivek shutdown all the speculations upon Divyanka’s pregnancy.

Divyanka said that she is not pregnant and all the credit goes to the editor who edited the picture of her in such a way that her tummy looks so large. On either side, Vivek marked the activity as something hilarious.

The 34 Years old rose to fame, after playing the role of Ishita in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She played the role of a stepmother, broke the myth of being a rude stepmother, she became the role model for every family. Divyanka is one among the highest paid actors of the Television. Divyanka is one of the most loved and praised actors in Indian telly world, also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is one social media sensation having a huge fanbase of around 10 million followers. On the work front, she is also hosting AR Rahman, Armaan Malik, Kanika Kapoor, Harshdeep Kaur and Adnan Sami starrer The Voice (India). Talking about her other upcoming project, Divyanka will be seen making her digital debut in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala that will air on Alt Balaji. The web series based on the love life of two chefs, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Rajiv Khandelwal, is likely to go on air by the end of this year.

Putting an end to Pregnancy speculations, it seems that the couple is yet not ready to share the responsibility of parentship. Well, it’s entirely their decision and fans are waiting eagerly to watch them both working together in a show.

