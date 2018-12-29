Television star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been stealing the show with her adorable and stunning photos which the diva has been sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor on her official Instagram account, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is seen posing with her hubby Vivek Dahiya.

Television star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been stealing the show with her adorable and stunning photos which the diva has been sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor on her official Instagram account, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is seen posing with her hubby Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka, in the photo, is seen hugging her hubby and she even gave a beautiful caption that read it is either a couple workout or a romantic excuse! Now isn’t that adorable?

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have been married for 2 years now and give us major couple goals! They keep travelling together and share wonderful photos and videos from their vacation! Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular television actresses who is known for her role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been running successfully for the past 5 years.

Divyanka Tripathi has a huge and loyal fan base on social media and across the country and is one of the most stunning actresses of the small screen. She will soon be seen in ATL Balaji’s web-series as well.

