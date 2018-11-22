Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek Dahiya photos: We all know how adorable and beautiful our television diva Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is. The stunning lady never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go crazy with her gorgeous photos and cute videos. Recently, Divyanka Tripathi's fan page took to its account to share a series of videos in which Vivek and Divyanka are seen dancing.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to make her huge fan following fall in love with her new look as the lady is in all mood to get into a chef avatar. The famous Ishima from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Chef: Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. In black and white striped dress, freezy hair and a big smile on the face, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya simply slayed her latest party look. We all know how adorable our stunning diva is! She never misses to give us a chance to go gaga when it comes to the killer grin and grace in her outfits. Calling her the epitome of beauty is definitely a perfect phrase as whatever the gorgeous lady wears, looks more beautiful.

With over 9.1 million followers on Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi is always up with a treat for her fans. In a recent photo shared by her fan pages, Tripathi is seen shaking a leg with her hubby Vivek Dahiya. Not just that, the love and care in their eyes for each other is simply breathtaking. Well, Vivek made sure that he was having fun with not only his lady love but also the tiny token of love and cuteness, Ruhanika Dhawan. Ruhi from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was in all smiles as she danced with the team at an event or party held in a club.

Take a look at the series of pictures and videos shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s fan club.

