Divyanka Tripathi is quite active on social media. She has shared her photographs on several occasions leaving her fans wondering about her beauty. This time, sharing a photo on Instagram, Divyanka’s team has definitely made her every fans’ day. In the photo, a dolled up Divyanka can be seen lost in her phone. The caption reads as she had always lost in her phone and the fans bombarded her comments section with compliments and praises.

The photo has been taken during the celebration of Ganesh Mahotsav at Star Plus. Divyanka donned a dark green outfit with the floral golden print, and, managed to look as beautiful as ever. Divyanka’s straight sleek hairdo complements her overall look.

Divyanka shared another photograph where she is seen in a complete Maharashtrian attire designed by Rahul Goel designs. Going by the photograph, it appears she was prepping for her dance performance.

Check out her other photographs from the same event.

Divyanka has been in the industry for 10 years now and the girl from Indore has created her own niche for herself. She is best known for her show ‘Yeh Hain Mohabbatein’. The actor began her career with a talent hunt show in 2004 and her first fiction TV soap was Banoo Main Teri Dulhan.

The Ganesh Mahotsav is a five-day-long celebration and will continue until September 14 (grand finale). With Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Kunal Jaisingh, Karishma Tanna, Shakti Mohan and other popular celebrities will be seen performing on the show.

As per a Tellychakkar report, apart from the who’s who of television, several dance groups and performers were finalised to ensure complete entertainment for viewers, such as the Question Mark Group, Ashish and Rutuja, Pratik Upekar, and Kings United.

Divyanka Tripathi and Mohsin Khan will be seen hosting the Adbhut Ganesh Utsav. Sui Dhaga actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan will also be seen joining the duo in the special episode. They are the special guests on the show.

