Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's latest picture on photo-sharing app Instagram has set social media on fire! In the photo, we see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya dressed in a sexy white and blue saree.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Dr Ishita Bhalla is one stunner and no one can say otherwise. From donning amazing western outfits to looking breathtaking in stunning ethnic wear, popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya can make any outfit look amazing on her and her photos on social media are proof! Divyanka Tripathi on Wednesday afternoon took to her Instagram account to share yet another jaw-dropping photo in which she is seen posing with her makeup team.

Dressed in a beautiful white and blue saree, Divyanka Tripathi looks like a complete diva as she poses with her team and the wonderful smile which she is carrying is the best part about the photo! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya. She is a true star with massive stardom across the nation! The favourite all-time bahu of each household in India, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been playing the lead role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which stars on Star Plus for the past 5 years and is one of the most popular television daily soap.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who previously starred in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, among many others will be soon making her debut in the digital platform with ALT Balaji’s upcoming romantic web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala which will start streaming soon.

