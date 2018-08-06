Television actor Divyanka Tripathi needs no introduction. She is one of the most popular television actresses who is best known for her role of Ishita Bhalla in television producer Ekta Kapoor's super hit series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Not only a fine actor, but Divyanka is also a stylish diva who is known for her fashion statements.

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi needs no introduction. She is one of the most popular television actresses who is best known for her role of Ishita Bhalla in television producer Ekta Kapoor’s super hit series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Not only a fine actor, but Divyanka is also a stylish diva who is known for her fashion statements. She might play the character of a simple homemaker in the serial but in reality, she is both sexy and stylish.

Whatever she wears becomes a fashion and because of her massive fan following on social media, the photos which she posts on her Instagram account go viral in no time.

As everyone is on the spirits of celebrating Friendships Day, Divyanka wished her fans a very Happy Friendships Day in style! The television queen took to her Instagram account to share her stunning photo in which she is all smiles and wrote that just happiness matters and wished all her friends and loved ones a happy Friendships Day.

Dressed in a multi-coloured saree, Divyanka is looking stunning with minimal makeup and open hair. Divyanka stole millions of hearts with her latest photo which has taken social media by storm. Her fans and followers on Instagram were very happy after their favourite actress wished them on Friendships Day.

Divyanka is not only one of the most popular and bankable television actresses but is also a social media sensation. She keeps sharing her adorable and stunning photos and videos on her Instagram account which go viral in no time. Divyanka has been ruling millions of hearts for the past 5 years with her role of Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been topping the TRP charts for the past 5 years. The show has recently hit the 1500 episode mark.

