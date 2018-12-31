Divyanka Tripathi photos: Tele actor Divyanka Tripathi is among the most charming actors of the industry. The Internet sensation has about 9.5 million followers on Instagram and leaves no chance of being her fans favourite. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking stunning posing well with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi hot updates: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is counted amongst the hardworking actors of the Television industry. The diva leaves no stone unturned to establish a link between her fans in the form of regular updates on social media. The Internet sensation has about 9.5 million followers on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share her vacation pictures in Switzerland with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka got married to her co-star Vivek Dahiya in the year 2016. Since then the couple leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to her fans on the Internet. The diva leaves no chance of surprising her fans with her upgrades on social media. The hottie started gaining attention after appearing in a dual role in TV series–Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in the year 2006. Currently, the actor is portraying the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in the show–Ye Hai Mohabbatein with co-actors– Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani.

Some of her hit TV shows are–Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, Intezaar, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki and Nach Baliye 8.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More