Divyanka Tripathi photo: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been winning the Internet with her stunning and breathtaking photos as well as videos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account.

Divyanka Tripathi photo: One of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been setting the Internet on fire with her stunning and sexy photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by Divyanka Tripathi on her Instagram profile, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star looks stunning in a casual white tee with black net palazzo and a stylish bag. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in her caption mentioned that her hubby Vivek Dahiya has taken the photo and she wrote that this gesture his beautiful!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been winning hearts with her phenomenal performance in one of the most popular daily television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show has been up in the TRP game and has been running successfully for the past several years. She is best known for her role as Dr Ishita Bhalla in the Ekta Kapoor show and is also one of the highest paid telly actresses.

Divyanka Tripathi has previously worked in television shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, among many others and will be now seen in ALT Balaji’s upcoming web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More