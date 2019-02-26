Divyanka Tripathi photo: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya'a latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy red jumpsuit has taken social media by storm! Have a look.

Divyanka Tripathi photo: Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is now known as Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is not only one of the best actresses of the small screen but also a social media sensation with over 9.9 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. She is very popular among fans and is very active on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya keeps sharing her stunning and hot photos and videos on social media sites specially Instagram and they take social media by storm!

In the latest photo shared by Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on her Instagram account on Tuesday evening, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star looks stunning in a red jumpsuit. Her curly hair and golden earrings are stuning and the black heels are adding more style to her photo! Divyanka Tripathi is best known for playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s hit daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She plays the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla on the show and has a massive fan base across the country.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has previously featured in television shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Intezaar, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, among many others.

