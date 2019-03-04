Divyanka Tripathi photo: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's latest Instagram photo has been winning the Internet. In the latest photo shared by the diva, she looks breathtakingly stunning as she poses for the camera.

Divyanka Tripathi photo: Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is best known for playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is becoming an Internet sensation as her photos and videos shared by her on Instagram go viral in no time and are loved by her millions of fans and followers. In the latest picture shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on her Instagram account on Monday morning, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame is seen making an adorable pose with a number of roses around her and the big smile on her face is priceless.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is dressed in a white tee with a sexy black skirt and the photo is being loved by one and all! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is married to television star Vivek Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses who has been winning hearts with her amazing work in Star Plus’s show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been running successfully for the past 6 years. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has previously worked in television shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, among many others.

She will soon be making her debut on the digital platform in ALT Balaji’s upcoming romantic web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More