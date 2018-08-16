Indian television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is back again! this time with a zipline video al the way from Bhopal. The actor took to her official Twitter account to share a video of her having fun with mother Neelam. In her post, she even told her fans that her heart is in Bhopal while she is busy shooting in Mumbai.

Indian television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is always in limelight for her sassy yet beautiful looks is back with another video. Although, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is currently busy shooting in Mumbai for her popular show that stars Karan Patel but it seems like the actor is missing her hometown a lot. The gorgeous lady of the small screen took to her official Instagram account to share a cute video of her having fun with mother Neelam. The clip shows how Divyanka and Neelam are enjoying the ziplining in Bhopal. In her post, the proud lady from Bhopal wrote that the longest zip line in Asia is in Bhopal. Moreover, she even told her fans that her heart is in Bhopal while she is busy shooting in Mumbai.

Take a look at the video that diva shared on her social media handle:

Giving her huge fan following major fitness goal, Dahiya a few days back shared a video where she was seen working out with dumbells in Gym. The diva has taken to fitness to get into shape. Her latest video consisted of various clips in which she was hitting the gym like a pro! Here’s proof to why can’t we stop gushing about the lady who sets the screen on fire with her expressions and beauty.

Ho gaya 💪😄 A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Aug 10, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

She was recently in Bhopal to celebrate Suhagle Pooja with her family. The actress shared a Boomerang of her having a gala time with her ladies dressed up in pink sarees. Apart from that, she even posted a picture of her having jalebi and poha.

