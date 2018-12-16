Divyanka Tripathi photos: Divyanka Tripathi is best known for her phenomenal role in the TV show–Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The Internet sensation has about 9.4 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her birthday photos.

Divyanka Tripathi photos: Television star Divyanka Tripathi masters the talent of conquering the heart of her fans with her hot and sexy photos. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share her birthday photos. In the post, the actor expressed her emotions of celebrating her 5th birthday with her ongoing show’s team –Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The diva is looking pretty celebrating her birthday on the sets of the show. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture gathered numerous likes with overloading comments which proves that the diva’s fans leave no chance of showering their love on the actor.

In 2016, Divyanka got married to her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya. Post to which the couple never misses a chance of giving major couple goals to their fans on photo-sharing platform –Instagram. The Internet sensation has about 9.4 million followers on Instagram and makes headlines almost every other day. The diva gained recognition after appearing in the TV show– Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and received various awards for her outstanding performance in the show. She has appeared in the shows like–Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story,Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Nach Baliye 8, Ye Hai Mohabbatein and many more.

