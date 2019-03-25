One of the most loved and adored ladies of Indian television, Divyanka Tripathi keeps on raising the temperatures with her sizzling photos. With her charming smile and gorgeous face, she never misses a chance to sway her fans. This time too, Divyanka Tripathi is stealing hearts with her latest Instagram photo, take a look!

Divyanka Tripathi is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful ladies of Indian television. She keeps on winning hearts with her charisma and serene smile. Time and again, Divyanka Tripathi has proved that she is one of the most adorable celebrities who always treats her with the utmost respect and gives them the importance they deserve. To keep in touch with her massive fanbase, the actor keeps on posting the astonishing photos of her on Instagram and also shares the inside photos from her life. Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most followed television celebrities in India and people love to know her from her social media updates.

Divyanka Tripathi, who became a household name after her successful television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is now stealing the limelight with her glamorous looks. You might have seen the desi version of Divyanka Tripathi on her television series but her social media timeline will introduce you to a super glamorous and stylish Divyanka, that you will surely love! Well, this time too, she is creating a buzz as she posted a stunning still of her. Divyanka Tripathi took to her official Instagram handle to post a spectacular photo of her. Gazing with her beautiful blue eyes, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ishita Bhalla will leave you breathless. Take a look!

The photo is from her look for Bombay fashion week where she wore a beautiful purple dress. The stylish hairdo and sexy pose of the diva is making it a picture-perfect! Well, this is not the first time Divyanka Tripathi has driven her fans crazy with her impeccable looks. She keeps on treating fans with these Instagram photos and videos. Every time she posts something, it creates thunder on social media. Currently, Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying a fan following of more than 10 million and fans can’t stop going gaga over her latest photos.

Many of her fans might not remember but Divyanka Tripathi debuted in Indian television with her show Banu Mai Teri Dulhan where she played the role of Divya and since then, she has never looked back. Currently, she is also hosting the show Voice Of India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More