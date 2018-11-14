Television queen Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved ladies who is known to win a million hearts with every photo of her. This time too, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her which is surfacing on the internet already. On the occasion of the Happy Children's day, Divyanka Tripathi shared a collage of her childhood memories.

This throwback photo of Divyanka Tripathi will make you go awww!

Television queen Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved ladies who is known to win a million hearts with every photo of her. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor not only rules the television world with superb acting skills but also creates a buzz with her social media updates. Being an avid social media user, Divyanka shares her day-to-day life with fans. With her glowing face and undeniable charm, the actor manages to get millions of likes on her photos with over-flowing comments.

This time too, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her which is surfacing on the internet already. On the occasion of the Happy Children’s day, Divyanka Tripathi shared a collage of her childhood memories with her fans which are surely a bundle of joyful memories. Shades of little Divyanka will surely make you go awww and remind you of your own childhood memories. The chubby little girl went on to become one of the most beautiful ladies of Indian television. Here’s the post:

Divyanka Tripathi who debuted in television with her daily soap Banu Mai Teri Dulhan gradually rose to fame with her current show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The dreamy girl of the television industry is experiencing a successful phase in her life with a happy love life blooming on the sidelines. Swaying fans with her astonishing stills on Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi has become a social media star too. The gorgeous diva who was stuck with a household image for a very long time has now transformed herself and post the most glamorous photos of her. Have a look:

