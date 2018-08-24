Television queen Divyanka Tripathi has made fans skip heartbeats after she posted a stunning photo on her Instagram account on Friday. Dressed in a breathtaking combination of Lucknowi-Maharashtrian fusion, Divyanka Tripathi looks like a beautiful princess as she poses for the camera wearing that gorgeous ethnic attire.

Television queen Divyanka Tripathi has made fans skip heartbeats after she posted a stunning photo on her Instagram account on Friday. Dressed in a breathtaking combination of Lucknowi-Maharashtrian fusion, Divyanka Tripathi looks like a beautiful princess as she poses for the camera wearing that gorgeous ethnic attire. The stunning combination of pink and Pistachio, Divyanka Tripathi has stolen millions of hearts after the diva posted this breathtaking photo on her Instagram account.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular television actresses who is currently seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka Tripathi has featured in a number of television series and is best known for her role of Ishita Bhalla in producer-director Ekta Kapoor’s famous telly series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which also stars Karan Patel in the lead role as Raman Bhalla. Divyanka Tripathi has a huge fan base and a number of followers on social media.

She is also called the Instagram queen as she keeps sharing her sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has more than 8 million followers on her Instagram account and has now become a social media sensation. Her latest Instagram post the onset of Ganeshotsav fest has set the Internet on fire and photo has taken social media by storm.

Divyanka Tripathi is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya. She has been ruling the television industry for many years with her super hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been topping the TRP charts for over 5 years now.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya keeps sharing her photos on social media and keeps treating her fans with pictures from her vacations and sets while shooting. She is also one of the highest paid telly actresses.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More