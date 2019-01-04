Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular Indian television actor who knows how to slay it every outfit. Much-loved and adored for her acting skills, Divyanka has a charming smile that can flutter anyone's heart. The diva leaves no chance to sway her fans with her gorgeous photos.

Be it the morning selfies with fresh vibes or the energetic selfies right from the gym, every one of them hits fans hard.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular Indian television actor who knows how to slay it every outfit. Much-loved and adored for her acting skills, Divyanka has a charming smile that can flutter anyone’s heart. The diva leaves no chance to sway her fans with her gorgeous photos. Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 9 million on Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi keeps on sharing glimpses of her daily life with her fans.

Overlapped with multiple talents, Divyanka Tripathi has won a million hearts with her superb dance performances in Nach Baliye too. Being an avid social media user, she is always active and keeps surprising her fans with her fresh on new looks. Although her entire Instagram timeline is full of hot and happening clicks, you can’t ever get enough of her! While digging into it, we discovered that the lady has an obsession with selfies. Be it the morning selfies with fresh vibes or the energetic selfies right from the gym, every one of them hits fans hard.

Well, on that note, we have brought some of the best selfies of the diva. Take a sneak peek into it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More