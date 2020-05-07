Actor Divyanka Tripathi can't stop praising her husband Vivek Dahiya as he cooks delicious Italian pasta for her. She shares photos and videos on Instagram where she can be seen saying, hope he cooks everyday.

Actor Vivek Dahiya turned a chef for his wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The diva shared some photos and videos on Instagram where they both can be seen utilising their quarantine in pampering each other–Where Vivek cooked pasta for her and in return he gets a kiss from his wife.

To create a full environment, Vivek spoke in an Italian accent and said, the pasta is ready. Divyanka couldn’t stop praising her husband and said, hope he cooks daily. Indeed due to their chemistry, they are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry.

Talking about their quarantine, the duo leaves no chance to pamper each other, whereas some days Divyaka cooks parantha’s for Vivek, while, in return, he surprises his lady love by cooking her favorite recipes, amid lockdown.

Check the post here:

The duo also posts some of the hilarious Tik Tok videos as it’s the only medium to entertain their fans. Recently Divyanak posted a video where she can be seen lipsyncing a funny poem.

The video got more than 1 million views with thousands of lovable comments for her. A user wrote: Watched this video over 5 times, couldn’t stop laughing. While another user wrote: One of the best videos on the internet till now. The third user wrote: Cute mess.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, Divyanka is riding high in her career as Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala web series has garnered the highest TRP and won the Most Viewed Original Series award. Her role as a chef was also been praised by all.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App