Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishita Bhalla from Star Plus' popular sitcom Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently shared a video through her Instagram account which has been doing the rounds on social media. We have only one advise for all the people with weak hearts, that the video is not at all made for you guys.

If the sight of blood makes you feel anxious, then television queen Divyanka Tripathi’s new Instagram video is not made for you. It seems like the actor is in full-on adventure mode while shooting an episode for popular TV sitcom Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. With blood dripping down from her forehead, Divyanka has this single question for her followers. “Who are the caveman?” Meanwhile, the blood is undoubtedly fake but the cave featured in the video is actually real. The actor was seen sharing the information that the cast and crew of the sitcom are shooting a scene at this huge cave and it is full of adventure.

The actor also showcased the crevice that is being used to enter or exit the cave. However, it doesn’t seem to affect the actor a bit, because Divyanka is all set for the forthcoming adventure and enjoying the entire process a lot. And, the actor is also maintaining to keep that beautiful smile on her face because that is something that makes Divyanka aka Ishita unique from others.

In less than an hour, the video has garnered over 109,214 views and her fans are pouring in the comment section with compliments for their favourite actor. Some of her fans are also advising her to take care of herself and some are feeling inspired after watching her dedication to her work.

Earlier in the day, Divyanka also shared another video which highlighted the fact that that is shooting at the Table Land point Mahabaleshwar, which is the highest point in Panchgani. Till now, the actor is being followed by 8.4 million followers on Instgram. The actor keeps on sharing photos and videos on her Instagram handle, which takes no times to get viral online. The actor has been grabbing the headlines ever since she has married co-actor Vivek Dahiya and together they make a wonderful couple.

