Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular names in the television industry. Her role in Ekta Kapoor’s super-hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has made her a household name and Divyanka Tripathi has a huge fan following. She has been ruling the television industry for the past many years and her show Yeh Hai Mohabbetin in which she plays the character of Dr Ishita Bhalla has been topping the TRP charts for the past 5 years. Not only on small screen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is also a social media sensation and has more than 8 million followers on her Instagram account.

Divyanka keeps sharing some sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account which take social media by storm. In the latest photo which Divyanka Tripathi shared on Wednesday, she is looking like a princess and the stunning photo has driven her fans crazy.

Dressed in a sexy off-shoulder top and open hair with light makeup, Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning as she poses for the camera. The photo has gone viral on social media and has been setting the Internet on fire!

Divyanka Tripathi is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and the two love travelling. Divyanka keeps sharing some amazing photos for her exotic travel locations!

