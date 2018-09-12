Television's most favourite bahu—Divyanka Tripathi has been ruling the small screen for the past many years with her acting skills and charm in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most bankable and highest paid television actresses who is best known as Ishita Bhalla or Ishi Maa from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Television’s most favourite bahu—Divyanka Tripathi has been ruling the small screen for the past many years with her acting skills and charm in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most bankable and highest paid television actresses who is best known as Ishita Bhalla or Ishi Maa from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her role, which stars Karan Patel as the male lead, has been topping the TRP charts for the past 5 years.

Divyanka Tripathi has not only been ruling millions of hearts on the small screen but has been spreading her magic on social media as well. She has more than 8 million followers on her Instagram account and is one of the most avid social media users.

Her Instagram account is flooded with sexy and beautiful photos and her latest photo has taken social media by storm. Dressed in a black shirt and a sexy silver crop top, Divyanka Tripathi looks ravishing as she poses for the camera. Divyanka keeps posting her sexy and hot photos on her Instagram account which drive her fans crazy!

Her latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet. Divyanka Tripathi is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and the two keep sharing their photos on social media from their exotic vacations!

