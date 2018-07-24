Television queen Divyanka Tripathi, who is best known as Ishita Bhalla from Ekta Kapoor's popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is back from her exotic vacation in the Maldives and has now been setting the Internet on fire with her latest photo that she shared on her Instagram account.

Divyanka is one of the most bankable telly actresses

Dressed in a sexy gym wear, Divyanka is looking like a sexy diva in the all-black avatar. Her perfectly done hair and striking expressions are to die for! Divynaka does not even rule the television industry but is also a social media sensation.

The television queen has millions of followers on her Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with her cute and adorable photos. Divyanka has a huge fan following across the country and is one of the most popular and adored television actresses.

Divyanka is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and the lovebirds recently completed 2 years of married life. They wanted to spend some quality time in isolation and therefore went to the Maldives to celebrate their second marriage anniversary.

Pictures and videos from their exotic holiday were all over the Internet and now her latest photo in which she looks like a stunning diva has taken over the Internet.

and her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been topping the TRP chart for the past 5 years. Divyanka Tripathi loves travelling and whenever she gets time from her busy schedule she goes for some exotic trips and keeps sharing pictures on her social media accounts.

Divyanka Tripathi initially featured in many television series such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann among many others. She also participated in the 8th season of dance reality show Nach Baliye along with her husband Vivek.

From being one of the most popular television actresses to be a social media sensation, Divyanka is one of the most renowned names in the television industry.

