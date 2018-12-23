Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi's latest photo which was shared by one of her fans pages on photo-sharing app Instagram has set the Internet on fire! In the photo, we see Divyanka Tripathi dressed in a sexy black dress. The photo was clicked before Divyanka Tripathi left for Karishma Tanna's grand birthday bash.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi’s latest photo which was shared by one of her fans pages on photo-sharing app Instagram has set the Internet on fire! In the photo, we see Divyanka Tripathi dressed in a sexy black dress. The photo was clicked before Divyanka Tripathi left for Karishma Tanna’s grand birthday bash. Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular and highest paid actresses in the Indian television industry.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is seen as the leading lady in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been topping the TRP charts for the past five years. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has previously featured in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, Mrs. & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Teri Meri Love Stories, among others but she gained popularity after her lead role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Dr Ishita Bhalla.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and will soon be making her debut in the digital platform with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala which will air on ATL Balaji app.

Divyanka Tripathi has a massive fan base on social media and is a very popular television actor.

