Divyanka Tripathi hot video: Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi is counted amongst the most followed actors of the Tele industry. The diva leaves no chance of setting the Internet on fire with her hot and sexy updates. The actor is an avid social media user and leaves no chance of amazing her fans with her sexy photos. Recently, the actor’s throwback video has gone viral on Instagram and fans cannot take their eye off the video. In the video, she is looking attractive doing medicine ball workout for abs.

The Internet sensation has about 9.5 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and never leaves a chance of being her fans favourite. The diva gained recognition after appearing in the Zee TV’s show–Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in a dual role. She also won many awards for her outstanding performance in the show. In 2016 she got married to her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya in Bhopal. Since then the couple leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans on social media. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye where they won the competition.

