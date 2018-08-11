Television actress and social media sensation Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has taken social media by storm after she posted a video of her exercising at the gym and the video is giving a fitness motivation to a million of people. Divyanka has more than 8 million followers on her Instagram account and her latest video in which she is seen killing it at the gym has driven her fans crazy.

Television actress and social media sensation Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has taken social media by storm after she posted a video of her exercising at the gym and the video is giving a fitness motivation to a million of people. Divyanka has more than 8 million followers on her Instagram account and her latest video in which she is seen killing it at the gym has driven her fans crazy. Her hard work and dedication in the video while working out is giving us all some serious fitness goals.

Divyanka is not only one of the most popular television actresses but has also become a social media sensation. One of the most bankable television actresses, Divyanka has become a household name and is popularly known as Ishita Bhalla or Ishima from Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been topping the TRP charts for the past 5 years.

Ho gaya 💪😄 A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Aug 10, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

Divyanka keeps sharing photos and videos on her Instagram account in order to keep her fans updated about her life. She loves to travel and was recently in her hometown Bhopal and also shared some adorable videos and photos from her short vacation and has now been breaking the Internet with her workout video. The video in which Divyanka is seen working out has gone viral on social media and everyone is talking about her dedication.

Divyanka has a huge fan following on social media and is one of the most popular small screen actresses. She has been winning millions of hearts with her role as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She keeps taking social media by storm after sharing adorable and sexy videos on her Instagram account and has a number of fans on her social media accounts.

