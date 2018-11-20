Divyanka Tripathi rocks every style of clothing whether it be it the classy ethnic or the sassy western-styled gown to the T.

Television’s reigning queen Divyanka Tripathi needs no introduction. The lady is much famous as Dr Ishita Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the show which has been ruling the TRP charts for 6 years in a row. Her killer smiles set hearts aflutter, and she rocks every style of clothing whether it be it the classy ethnic or the sassy western-styled gown to the T. Never ever does she disappoint on her fashion game and oh boy, she sends her fans into a state of frenzy.

The recent video which the leggy lass has uploaded on her Instagram account has sent internet into a tizzy. Divyanka shared an uber cool video of hers wearing a flowy blue dress, a hue of pink on her pout with natural eyes, and her hair cascading down, looking like an angel from heaven. The video has now broken the internet with netizens going gaga over Mrs Dahiya. Is there anything the beauty cannot do?

Check out the video here:

Divyanka has been ruling the Indian television space for 6 years now with her iconic portrayal of Dr Ishita Bhalla aka Ishi maa and has now become synonymous with the name. She is set to debut in the digital world with Chef: Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Rajeev Khandelwal in Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji.

