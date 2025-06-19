Live Tv
Divyenndu Sharma Unveils Fierce First Look as Villain Ram Bujji In Ram Charan's 'Peddi'

Divyenndu Sharma Unveils Fierce First Look as Villain Ram Bujji In Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’

Divyenndu Sharma stars as the fierce villain Ram Bujji in Ram Charan’s Peddi. First poster teases cricket action, period drama vibes, and high-octane conflict

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 17:08:09 IST

he makers of Peddi, starring Ram Charan, have revealed the first look of Divyenndu Sharma as the menacing Ram Bujji, grabbing attention just ahead of production ramping up.

The reveal coincided with Sharma’s birthday, adding to the buzz around the Telugu action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

 Villainous Reveal

In the unveiled poster, Sharma exudes menace, casually spinning a cricket ball, signifying the sport’s pivotal role in the narrative.

His intense expression and rugged styling herald a powerful antagonist for Charan’s lead character.

Production insiders describe Ram Bujji’s character as “a major highlight” for the film.

Cricket & Conflict

Peddi is shaping up as a period sports-action drama, blending village rivalries with cricket at its core.

 Earlier teasers revealed Charan showcasing a bold bat swing, hinting at the film’s high-energy, sports-centric plot.

With Divyenndu’s introduction, the competitive stakes have escalated.

A Mastermind Choice

Sharma shot to fame with his compelling portrayal of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur.

Director Buchi Babu Sana, known for Uppena, specifically sought him for Peddi’s villain, signaling trust in Sharma’s ability to bring gritty depth to the character.

Star-Studded Cast & Crew

The film features star power including Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and legendary Shivarajkumar, with music by the illustrious A. R. Rahman.

 Early buzz suggests a major action sequence will be filmed on a moving train, with a specially constructed Hyderabad set supporting the shoot.

Filming is underway, with an upcoming action schedule planned. Peddi, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is slated for a March 27, 2026, release.

The highly anticipated pan-India sports saga promises to showcase intense action, layered characters, and soulful music.

divyendu sharma ram bujji
