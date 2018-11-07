Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to share a photograph post-Diwali puja. In the photograph, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna look extremely happy as they posed together for the cameras with their office employees. Till now this photo has received 607,259 likes owing to his massive popularity among fans.

Akshay Kumar who has always made sure to updates with his fans, this time on the occasion of Diwali, it was no different. Sharing a photograph on November 7, 2018, Akshay Kumar captioned the image as ‘the mood is festive’ and wished all his fans. He posted the photograph after completing the puja ceremony from office. In the photograph dressed in traditional, Akshay Kumar and twinkle Kahnna looks adorable as they smiled for the cameras. Within 3 hours the photograph received 607,259 likes owing to his massive popularity among fans.

In the photographs, the duo has posed with their office employees. The photograph is simply a pleasant sight to look with vibrant colours and smiles. Beaming with happiness everyone look extremely beautiful in this photos.

Twinkle Khanna also took to Instagram to share photographs from her Diwali celebrtions. Dressed in off-white coloured sharara, Akshay Kumar’s wife looks extremely pretty in her attire.

He is not the only celebrity who has wished his fans on social media. Ranveer Singh, Diana Penty, Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao alsoas toko to their social emdia handle sto wish their fans on the occasion.

Happy Diwali! May the light within us shine at its brightest & illuminate the world around us as well ♥️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 7, 2018

Happy Diwali to all . Hope you all find the light in you . Be happy , be kind, be safe . ✨🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/X1TmaWSpa6 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 7, 2018

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Padman opposite to Radhika Apte and Kareena Kapoor. he will be next seen in 2.0 along with south superstar Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson. The trailer has already taken the Internet by storm. With the budget of 550 crores, the film is expected to perform well on the Box-office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More