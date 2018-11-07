TV actors Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandnato, Sonarika Bhadoria Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Anita Hassanandani have upped their style game in beautiful attires. Every time they have gone a notch higher in choosing their attires. This time on the occasion of Diwali, you can take a hint from their gorgeous attires to add charm to your Diwali outfits.

The festival of lights Diwali is celebrated across the globe on November 7, 2018. From diyas to rangoils, every household gets busy decorating their homes. Adding to this, pretty dresses also stole the limelight on this occasion. However, it is really difficult to decide a perfect choice of outfit in times of varied options. At this time, a guide from actors’ outfit diary becomes handy to choose from.

Dolled up with beautiful attires, TV actresses such as Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandnato, Sonarika Bhadoria Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Anita Hassanandani have few ideas to up your Diwali fashion style.

Hina Khan

Popularly known for her role as Akshara and Komolika of Kasautii Zindagi Kayy 2, Hina Khan is the fashion queen of television industry who reigns social media. In this photograph, she chose to wear a light pink and golden saree-cum-lehenga.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is known to cast a spell with her charm in daily soaps such as Beyhadh and Saraswatichandra. She is the most followed TV celebrity on Instagram also exactly knows how to spread her glamour with elegance on social media. Jennifer’s this attire is perfect for those who want to celebrate their Diwali in Bohemian style. She wore a multicoloured gown with a sidecut and give fashion goals.

Surbhi Chandna

She is loved for her character as Anika in Ishqbaaz. She is known to impress her fans with stellar acting performance but also with her gorgeous attires. This outfit is apt for those who want to glitter in a white shimmery own performance

Sonarika Bhadoria

The television beauty is known for her graceful and classical fahsion style. In this photograph, he maintains her fashion game at a decent level after wearing an all golden outfit. Her paasa is a bonus point in her overall outfit.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishika of Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, TV actor has alwasy given all her fans amazed them with her unique fashion style. In this photograph, she is an unltimate beauty in pastel pink saree. The frills in front added more charm in her overall look.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani who is leaving no stone unturned to woo her fans with her acting in Naagin 3, the actor has hardly failed to impress the fashion police with her quirky fashion syle. In this photograph, she wore a beuatiful red attire with intrinsic floral embroidery. She looks gorgeous in her choice of outfit.

So, what are you waiting for, quickly take a hint and add some beautiful attires.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More