Diwali is the festival of lights which is known to fill positivity in all our lives. But this Diwali also became a festival of love when Shahid Kapoor kissed wife Mira Rajput to celebrate a perfect Diwali. Bollywood celebrates Diwali with utmost zeal and fervour and this year too, there are numerous party photos floating on Internet but this one photo filled with love can melt tons of hearts.

One of the most adorable stills from the gallery of this lovable duo showcases the warm bond of love they share. Without doubt, this is the most adorable kiss of Bollywood. While other celebrities were busy partying on Diwali night, the couple decided to express love for each other and make the day even more special. Shahid Kapoor sealed it all with this kiss but Mira Raput had the best caption in mind for this cherishable moment. Posting it on her official Instagram account, Mira Rajput called Shahid Kapoor her only love. With that sweet declaration, she wished everyone a very happy Diwali.

This year Diwali brought a number of happiness for the Kapoor family. One of the happiness was it being Zain Kapoor’s first Diwali. With this cute little munchkin in house, the family is full of happiness and this photo is a proof of it. The little Kapoor received many Diwali gifts which mommy Mira showed in her Instagram stories. As the family is growing, the love between Shahid and Mira is getting stronger. If this is not pure love, what is?

After his movie Batti Gul Mrter Chalu, Shahid will now be seen in Kabir Singh. This movie is going to be a remake of Arjun Reddy’s hit Telegu movie. Directed by Sandeep Reddy, the movie will cast Kiara Advani alongside Shahid Kapoor. A per now, the movie is set to release on June 21, 2019

