One of the coolest persons in Bollywood, Karan Johar is known to host the most happening parties of the town. All the Bollywood stars join in to make it a bigger bash. This time too, as the best part of year Diwali arrived, Karan Johar hosted a grand star-studded party which brought together many celebrities under one roof. Diwali is a fun festival which includes every exciting aspect such as family get-together, gifts, delicacies and lights. Now all these are enjoyed by our Bollywood stars with utmost zeal. Every year there are big Diwali celebration parties which bring together the favourite superstars of the industry.

This year too, Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Tara Sutaria etc graced the party with their presence. In the most stylish ethnic pieces of them, the stars looked stunning in the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director’s Diwali bash. The rumoured couple Malaik Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor also arrived at the party and stole the limelight with their chemistry. According to all the rumours, the duo are in a deep love connection since a long time and they are often been caught at dinner dates etc. There were also rumours of their alleged wedding and since then the audience have been very curious to know the truth.

Well, not just Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor hit the party together, there were other celebrities too who joined in the fervour. Raveena Tandon, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and many more celebrities came on to grace the occasion.

With the hot episodes of Koffee with Karan and this happening party, Karan is already hogging a lot of headlines. But the fans are also eagerly waiting for his next project, Takht which will feature Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles.

