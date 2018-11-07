Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's Diwali was a private ceremony. She has shared several photographs and videos on her Instagram handle. In the photographs, she can be seen beaming with happiness with her adorable daughters Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita Sen’s Diwali bash was a low key affair at her residence Bandra suburbs in Mumbai. Sharing photographs and videos on Instagram on November 6, 2018, the former Miss India can be seen enjoying her celebration with her daughter Alisah, Renee and rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In the photographs, dressed in white with golden embroidery, she looks beautiful as usual. her two adorable daughter Renee and Alisah look lovable in their choice of outfit. Renee wore a blue Anarkali while Alisah twinned in white with her mother. Rohman Shawl wore a white kurta with denim. The photograph of her family is a pleasant sight for all her followers.

Sushmita Sen has also shared two videos of her adorable daughter where they can be seen matching their steps on the chartbuster hit songs. In one of the videos, lovely Alisah’s dance is worth watching on the internet today, She looks super cute when she tries to match her dancing steps with tunes.

Well, we are simply smitten by these photographs.

Recently, Sushmita Sen arrived at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Several photographs of the duo took the Internet by storm. Dressed in off shoulder black outfit, she looks beautiful. While Rohman matched his outfit with Sushmita in all black.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan threw a lavish grand Diwali bash for his close friends from the industry. From Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit to Kajol, Bollywood celebrities made sure to grace the party.

Following this, paparazzi spotted the stars at Shilpa Shetty and Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash. The parties were no less than a grand one. It was a star-studded affair. Various photographs are doing the rounds on the Internet.

Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the festival of light with full enthusiasm and zest. Various celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza took to their social media to send their wishes.

