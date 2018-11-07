This year has been a lovey dovey affair for Bollywood as many celebrities tied knots, some are going to get married soon, some came upfront to accept their relationship. With this many new love birds have been hogging headlines all these months. Here is a list of new couples in Bollywood who will be celebrating Diwali 2018 together.

We all know that this auspicious festival of Diwali brings happiness and positivity in our life. But this year it is going to be more special for Bollywood. Bollywood celebrities also celebrate Diwali will full fervour and zeal and this year they have a new reason too. Not just festivities is in the air but also love!

The crackling chemistry of these couples will be louder than crackers this time. The grand Bollywood Diwali parties will this year be graced upon by many celebrity couples. Some of the most talked-about pairs are mentioned below

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

As per the reports, the international couple is soon going to get hitched in the month of December. With that being stated, we are imagining the type of Diwali priyanka will celebrate with Nick Jonas. Nick bursting crackers while PeeCee handling rangoli and decoration. That will be a bliss to watch.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

One of the most adorable and hit jodi that is surfacing news headlines these days is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The hot and happening duo have had some happy cute moments and now we are looking forward to them enjoying Diwali together looking sizzling as ever.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

After 6 years of relationship, finally the power couple has given the much-awaited news of their marriage. With that good news, Diwali has come with even more happiness for them.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The couple not only tied knots of each other for life but also met two ends together, the world of cricket and the world of cinema. The way Anushka and Virat gave us couple goals in Karwachauth, we hope see more in Diwali.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

The fashionable duo of industry, Sonam and Anand swayed ewveryone with their candid moments in their marriage album. Now, their happy and natural Diwali photos will be awaited for sure in the most happening outfits.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Would-be parents and the best-friends for life, Neha and Angad are getting blessed with every happiness of life already. This Diwali will just add up happy moments for life, welcoming the little star Neha is carrying.

