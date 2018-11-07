Like every year, Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Diwali with a lot of excitement. Among them, several even entered their parenthood and welcomed their babies this year. So this year, their happiness is doubled to celebrate the festival of lights with their cute little munchkins. Here's a list of celebrities' kids who will be celebrating Diwali this year with their bundle of joys.

Diwali 2018: Zain Kapoor to Neil Nitin Mukesh's Purvi celeb kids who will celebrate Diwali for the first time

Diwali is here and Bollywood celebrities are also in full swing to celebrate the festival of lights. Besides lighting diyas, candles, decorating homes, throwing lavishing grand parties, celebrities are making sure to enjoy the glittery festival with their full enthusiasm. However, this year, it’s special for all those who welcomed their bundle of joy or added one more family member. Their happiness has been doubled this year after becoming the newly made parents.

Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Sunidhi Chauhan, Esha Deol are some of the renowned names from the industry who have welcomed their babies in their family. From Zain Kapoor to Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s twin, here’s a list of celebrity kids who will be celebrating the festival of lights for the first time.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s son Zain Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned parents again this year as they welcomed their son Zain on September 6, 2018.

Asin and Rahul Sharma’s daughter Arin

Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma became proud parents previous year a few days after Diwali of 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Arin and thus she will be celebrating her first Diwali this year

Sunny Leone and Daniel Webber’s twins

After adopting a daughter Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Webber welcomed twin sons via surrogacy in 2018. Sunny’s happiness has been doubled to celebrate the festival after the new addition of members in their family.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s son

The year 2018 marked the welcome of new babies in several renowned Bollywood celebrities’ home. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan was also one of them who also embraced her motherhood. She welcomed her son with husband Hitesh Sonik on January 1.

Esha Deol’s daughter Radhya Takhtani

Esha welcomed her daughter Radhya a day after the festival of 2017. She will be celebrating her first Diwali with her parents.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s daughter Nurvi

The couple welcomed their first child on September 20, 2018.

We simply can’t wait to see these adorable munchkins celebrating the festival of light wit their parents.

Wish you a very Happy Diwali to all of you!

