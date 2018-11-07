Diwali is here and Bollywood celebrities are also in full swing to celebrate the festival of lights. Besides lighting diyas, candles, decorating homes, throwing lavishing grand parties, celebrities are making sure to enjoy the glittery festival with their full enthusiasm. However, this year, it’s special for all those who welcomed their bundle of joy or added one more family member. Their happiness has been doubled this year after becoming the newly made parents.
Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Sunidhi Chauhan, Esha Deol are some of the renowned names from the industry who have welcomed their babies in their family. From Zain Kapoor to Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s twin, here’s a list of celebrity kids who will be celebrating the festival of lights for the first time.
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s son Zain Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned parents again this year as they welcomed their son Zain on September 6, 2018.
Asin and Rahul Sharma’s daughter Arin
Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma became proud parents previous year a few days after Diwali of 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Arin and thus she will be celebrating her first Diwali this year
Sunny Leone and Daniel Webber’s twins
After adopting a daughter Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Webber welcomed twin sons via surrogacy in 2018. Sunny’s happiness has been doubled to celebrate the festival after the new addition of members in their family.
Sunidhi Chauhan’s son
The year 2018 marked the welcome of new babies in several renowned Bollywood celebrities’ home. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan was also one of them who also embraced her motherhood. She welcomed her son with husband Hitesh Sonik on January 1.
Esha Deol’s daughter Radhya Takhtani
Esha welcomed her daughter Radhya a day after the festival of 2017. She will be celebrating her first Diwali with her parents.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s daughter Nurvi
The couple welcomed their first child on September 20, 2018.
We simply can’t wait to see these adorable munchkins celebrating the festival of light wit their parents.
Wish you a very Happy Diwali to all of you!
