On Diwali, while Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were snapped outside their touted matchmaker uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house, apparently to invite him for their wedding, Akshay Kumar was clicked with his entire family, King Khan was spotted with his wife Gauri.

The festival of light Diwali was here, and the entire country was bathed in multiple colours to mark the auspicious occasion. Some were feeling a bit left out after the Supreme Court restricted the sales of crackers, only green crackers were allowed to be sold this year keeping in view the increasing pollution, but nonetheless, our Bollywood celebrities chose to embrace the day with high spirits. Most of them wrapped up their shoots and were seen spending the day with their families.

Not only these, but many celebs uploaded their happy pictures, in their amazing and gorgeous outfits. The Bollywood men it seems were more bold and unique with their dressing choices. The Instagram gallery of these celebs are full of their happy pictures and they celebrated the day.

Some celebs were with family, some were with their rumoured boyfriends and girlfriends as well! like the former Miss India Sushmita Sen who was only clicked with her daughter but with her reported boyfriend Rohman Shawl. When talking about celebrities, fashion can’t be left out. While the desi boy may have gone unique in their ethnic dresses, girls dazzled in beautiful lehengas. Mouni Roy posted a very gorgeous photo wearing a shimmery nude coloured lehenga.

